Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Beninese President Patrice Talon in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo and President Talon discussed regional security cooperation to counter violent extremist threats stemming from the neighboring Sahel. The Secretary and the President also addressed the importance of shared democratic values as the basis of our bilateral partnership. Finally, they discussed ways to improve U.S.-Benin private sector ties and increase bilateral trade.

