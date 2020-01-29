Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The NBA is hiring a Marketing Lead, Basketball Africa League (BAL).

LOCATION: Dakar, Senegal

Position Summary:

Reporting directly to the Vice President & Head of Strategy and Operations BAL, this critical position will be responsible for building integrated marketing strategies and campaigns for the BAL, with a focus on cross-promotional monetization strategies. This role calls for building fandom and demonstrating creativity when presenting the BAL's brand message to target audiences. This role will use analysis of key metrics, market conditions and marketing opportunities to help drive consumer awareness and commercial growth in line with the BAL's larger strategic goals.

Major Responsibilities:

Build the brand through compelling storytelling both on and off the court of (players/teams, community leaders, basketball fans, etc.) Capture excitement to identify, educate and engage fans across key markets Develop marketing vision and strategy for the BAL in conjunction with local management and key groups in NY (International Marketing, CDS, Social & Digital Media, PR/Communications) Lead planning and prioritization of all marketing efforts for the BAL Lead all marketing efforts with a specific focus on data and results-driven reporting back to key partners in the region and NY Oversee relationships with creative, marketing agencies including providing campaign-specific direction Oversee BAL marketing budget with a focus on delivering additional value Work collaboratively with key functional groups including Media Distribution, Global Partnerships, Content, and Events to deliver fully-integrated promotional initiatives In collaboration with Johannesburg and NY based marketing and communications teams, collaborate on the strategy for BAL products Pursue strategic brand marketing partner opportunities Monitor competitor and market place trends Leverage existing and building new relationships to identify marketing opportunities to amplify the brand Work with content team and PR team to identify storylines and key messaging moments throughout the season Set KPI's in terms of success of key metrics including brand awareness, fan engagement and overall number of fans

Required Skills/Knowledge:

Multidimensional marketing leader with the ability to conceptualize and oversee the execution of creative campaigns Excellent communication, social and analytical skills Highly skilled at building market-based strategies from market entry to market maturity A motivational leader of people, who is also able to engage, listen and collaborate with multiple internal departments to deliver cross-team solutions Capable of developing integrated marketing strategies but with the ability to deliver tactical elements in tandem Deep understanding of digital marketing strategy and content campaign planning Self-motivated, dedicated and driven to achieve results Deep knowledge and expertise on the African continent Basketball knowledge and/or affinity, a plus A minimum of 10 years of experience in marketing and PR with a confirmed track-record of creating market-based strategies At least 8 years' experience with excellent understanding of direct-to-consumer paid social, marketing analytics and marketing technology platforms Prior experience in leading teams and being responsible for a marketing P&L A track-record of building and growing a brand following Experience in developing and delivering data-driven fan/customer engagement strategies, through TV or digital media channels Experience working with multiple partners and coordinating multiple campaign elements A validated track-record in developing compelling traditional and digital campaigns Experienced at handling the demands of multiple partners Proven experience in galvanizing partners towards a common purpose A deep understanding of media buying Bilingual – French & English required

Education:

Bachelor's degree University educated with a degree in Marketing, PR, or related discipline required MBA or post graduate degree, preferred

APPLY on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1703631047

