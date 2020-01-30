Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HE Head of the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco Saad Eddine El Othmani met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Morocco Fahad bin Ibrahim Al Hamad Al Mana.

The meeting discussed the bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concern.

