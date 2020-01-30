Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

President John Magufuli has received diplomatic credentials from nine new envoys, including Oded Joseph, Israeli Ambassador to Tanzania (residing in Kenya) to represent their countries.

He has received credentials from Ms Maria Amelia Mario De Paiva (Portuguese Ambassador, who represents her country in Mozambique and Tanzania), Douglas Foo Peow Yong (Singapore), Alex G. Chua (Philippine Ambassador residing in Kenya), Angela Veronica Comfort (Jamaican Ambassador residing in South Africa) and Dr. Christian Fellner (Austrian Ambassador residing in Kenya).

Others are Fransisca Ashiete Odunton (Ghanaian Ambassador residing in Kenya), Jesus Agustin Manzanila Puppo (Venezuelan Ambassador residing in Kenya), Yacin elmi Bouh (Djiboutian Ambassador residing in Kenya) and Oded Joseph (Israeli Ambassador residing in Kenya).

