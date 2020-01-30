Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Flyhalf duel adds spice to local season opener in Durban; Kolisi leads DHL Stormers from No 8 against Hurricanes; Emirates Lions face difficult task first up in Buenos Aires.

The 25th edition of Vodacom Super Rugby kicks off this weekend, starting with an exciting South African derby between the Cell C Sharks and Vodacom Bulls in Durban on Friday evening. The DHL Stormers and Emirates Lions start their respective campaigns on Saturday and Sunday.

Flyhalf duel adds spice to Vodacom Super Rugby opener in Durban

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am will lead an exciting Cell C Sharks team in their opening Vodacom Super Rugby clash with the Vodacom Bulls at Jonsson Kings Park on Friday evening, with a number of players set to make their competition debut for both teams. Kick-off is at 19h10.

The Vodacom Bulls welcome back former Springbok flyhalf Morné Steyn, who last played for the Pretoria outfit in 2013 and is the only three-time Vodacom Super Rugby champion that remains within the South African circuit. His duel with Bosch is bound to play a key role in the outcome of the match.

Kolisi leads DHL Stormers from No 8 against Hurricanes

Springbok Rugby World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi will lead the DHL Stormers in the No 8 jersey when they host the Hurricanes in their first Vodacom Super Rugby match of 2020 on Saturday. Kick-off at DHL Newlands is 15h05 and the match will be televised live on SuperSport.

Wales and British & Irish Lions international Jamie Roberts will make his DHL Stormers debut alongside 10 Springboks named in the matchday squad for the opening round clash with the Kiwis. Roberts will start at inside centre.

Emirates Lions face difficult task first up in Buenos Aires

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is set to captain a new-look Emirates Lions team when they run out against the formidable Jaguares in their first Vodacom Super Rugby fixture of 2020. The match kicks off at 01h00 on Sunday morning (SA time) in the Argentinean capital of Buenos Aires.

Included in the Emirates Lions travelling squad were number of new faces, including the experienced former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis, who is set to make his first Vodacom Super Rugby appearance since 2015.

