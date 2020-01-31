Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Japan and the United Kingdom collaborated to provide capacity building training for the Kenya Coast Guard Service Officers from 20th to 31st January, 2020 in Mombasa. On 28th and 29th, CDR Mr. NAKAGOME Masaki, Defense Attach to Kenya from Japan Maritime Self Defense Forces and Commander Ms. Karen Cahill, Maritime Security Advisor from the British Peace Support Team, visited Mombasa to observe the training sessions.

During the training which was provided by the UK, the officers were taught how to operate the patrol vessels donated by Japan in October last year. This training will help the Kenya Coast Guard Service to further develop its ability to protect the Kenyan Coastal area, and contribute towards improving the Kenyan maritime security and economic development.

Japan has supported the development of maritime security and economic growth in Kenya for decades. In addition to providing 17 vessels last year to KCGS, Japan has also contributed towards the construction of the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone, which is one of the flagship projects of Kenya’s VISION 2030, and the bridges, roads, and berths around Mombasa port. These projects will lead to enhancing Kenyan Blue Economy and Free and Open Indo Pacific (FOIP). Japan will enhance the Kenya’s development with the Kenyan people and various international partners.

