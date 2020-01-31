Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, met today at the Farnesina with the Minister of Defence of Djibouti, Hassan Omar Mohamed Bourhan.

Minister Di Maio, first of all, expressed his solidarity with the Chikungunya epidemic and the massive floods that have hit Djibouti in recent weeks, recalling how Italy has promptly provided help by sending a humanitarian flight to support civil protection operations in the country.

“For Italy, Djibouti is an element of stability and an important partner in the Horn of Africa, a region where historical changes are underway; our country is following the situation with the utmost attention”, the Minister recalled. He added that Italy considers “it is essential that a strategic partner like Djibouti can be a protagonist of this dynamic”.

Finally, the owner of the Farnesina expressed satisfaction at how the dialogue between Italy and Djibouti has deepened in recent years, starting from the collaboration in the defence sector but also thanks to the strengthening of economic-commercial relations and numerous cooperation initiatives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy.