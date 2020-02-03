Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Japan signed grant contracts of US$335,878 for projects to provide Ekiti state with rice farming equipment to boost rice production and Enugu state with solar power equipment to enhance quality health care.

On 30th January 2020, Mr. KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and representatives of two NGOs, New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) and South Sahara Social Development Organisation (SSSDO), signed Grant Contracts of US$335,878 in total for two projects under the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). One is to provide farmers in Ekiti state with rice farming equipment and the other is to provide Poly Hospital in Enugu state with solar power equipment, manufactured by Japanese companies. Since 1998, over 170 projects with a total amount of US$12 million have been implemented throughout Nigeria under the GGP scheme.

The project initiated by NISD in Ekiti will be implemented in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho Corporation which will provide agricultural equipment from Yanmar Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd. to the farmers in Ekiti state. The other project initiated by SSSDO in Enugu will be implemented with Panasonic Corporation which will provide solar power equipment to the Hospital.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Martins Ogunlade, Programme Manager for New Initiative for Social Development (NISD), signed the grant contract on behalf of NISD, witnessed by Mr. Folorunso Bamidele Olabode, Honorable Commissioner of Agriculture of Ekiti state. Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, Executive Director for South Saharan Social Development Organisation (SSSDO) signed the grant contract for SSSDO while Dr. Okechukwu Ossai, Director Public Health from the Enugu State Hospitals Management Board witnessed the signing for the Poly Hospital project.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this public-private partnership assistance will contribute to increasing rice production in Ekiti state, to enhancing delivery of quality health care in Enugu state, and to strengthening the amicable relationship between Japan and Nigeria.

Project title and implementing partner

The Project for Provision of Power Tillers and Combined Harvesters in Gbonyin Local Government Area in Ekiti State – New Initiative for Social Development, NISD. The Project for Provision of Solar Power System for Poly General Hospital in Enugu North Local Government Area in Enugu State – South Sahara Social Development Organisation, SSSDO.

Amount to be granted

US$335,878

Summary of the Project

Ekiti:Provision of power tillers, combined harvesters Enugu:Provision of solar power system Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Nigeria.