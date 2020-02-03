Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

IGN FI (www.IGNFI.com) (a world leader and international major player in the field of geomatics) will hold a press conference to present the results of the National Land Information System (NLIS) project to the media and stakeholders from over 34 countries across Africa and globally. This event will give journalists an opportunity to ask questions on the results, take photos of key people and grab an opportunity for one-to-one interviews

What: International Seminar organized by IGN FI starting on 20th – 21st February 2020, at Protea Hotel, Entebbe-Uganda, to present the results of the NLIS project to various stakeholders in Uganda, other governments across Africa, and the world; as it marks the end of a 10-year land registration project in the country.

Date for the press conference: Thursday, February 20, 2020

Time: 8:30am – 9:30am East African Time

(transportation for only accredited & confirmed journalists from Kampala will be organized)

Venue: Protea Hotel, Entebbe-Uganda (first floor-Conference Room 1. Your media contact will be Tracy- see her contact below: she will be at the venue to receive you)

Who: H.E The President of Uganda; IGN FI CEO and Representatives; Uganda’s Hon. Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Representatives from the World Bank; Representatives from Ministries of Lands from various countries across Africa; Development partners from across the World; International Organizations; Private Sector Representatives; Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentarians and stakeholders from over 34 countries across Africa and globally.

How: All Journalists/media outlets are invited to attend but will need to be accredited to access/cover this event. Please register HERE before accreditation closes (It only takes a few seconds): http://bit.ly/2Sq61aH

NOTE: You will need to bring a valid ID to the event for accreditation verification purposes.

Background/Details

IGN FI has completed a 10-year modern land administration project across Uganda, following a successful pilot from 2010 to 2013 to establish country wide – a system known as the Design, Supply, Installation and Implementation of National Land Information System Infrastructure (DeSINLISI), which was tested on a few districts before its implementation at the national level.

Uganda has been among the many countries across Africa that have been using manual processing of land requests and complex procedures in land registration, leading to delays and errors, undermining the effectiveness of administering and securing property rights for citizens/landowners.

A World Bank study showed that the average duration for title registration in Uganda for so many years was 270 days (9months); yet research shows that delays in the registration of titles, costs and faltering registration procedures for official documents as well as land insecurity, present serious obstacles to the economic and social development of countries.

With funding from the World Bank, IGN FI has been carrying out a 10-year land administration project in Uganda since 2010, following a successful pilot to establish a National Land Information System (NLIS) under the Uganda Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD). The 10-year project is ending in February 2020.

It’s against this background that IGN FI has organised an international conference to show case results of the implementation of the NLIS, to share experiences, innovations and the unapparelled benefits of global modernization of Land Administration to various stakeholders from across Africa and the globe.

Uganda, just like several other countries across Africa and the world where this project has been implemented will reap from its many benefits including: modernized land administration; computerized, quicker, safer and less expensive land service delivery; reduced risk of fraud, bribery and document loss as everything is computerized; additional financial resources that contribute to national and international investments among others.

Media Contact: Tracy Walakira Email: [email protected] WhatsApp: +256 772 891713