Registration is now open for the U.S. Embassy and American Chamber of Commerce of Tunisia’s conference promoting Prosper Africa at this link: http://seminr.site/. Prosper Africa, the U.S. government initiative to increase trade and investment between the United States and Africa, will provide a greater connection between the U.S. and African private sectors to expand markets for goods and services—advancing our mutual prosperity and security, fueling economic growth and job creation, and demonstrating the superior value proposition of transparent markets and private enterprise for driving growth.

This pan-African conference in Tunisia will feature prominent speakers from the private sector, as well as presentations on U.S. government resources available to facilitate trade and investment between U.S. and African businesses.

Panel sessions for the Prosper Africa conference include: “U.S. Government Tools to Support Trade & Investment” and “Why Africa? The Landscape of Pan-African Trade & Investment.” Participants will also be able to participate in shorter presentations and discussions relevant to their particular business interests, on key sectors such as energy, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and more, as well as on important themes, including a session on Tunisia as a gateway to Africa.

Register now at http://seminr.site/ to be a part of the Prosper Africa conference in Tunis.

