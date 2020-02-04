Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

What: Presentation of African Economic Outlook 2020

Who: African Development Bank and the African Union Commission

When: 7 February 2020, 10:00am-12pm

Where: Medium Conference Hall, African Union, Addis Ababa

The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) and the African Union Commission will jointly host a side event to present the 2020 edition of the Bank’s flagship report African Economic Outlook at the 33rd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The theme of African Economic Outlook 2020 is Developing Africa’s workforce of the future, which aligns with the Bank’s High-5 priority area, “Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.”

The report, which was officially launched at the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan on 30 January, highlights economic prospects and projections for the continent as a bloc and for each of the 54 countries. The report provides compelling up-to-date evidence and analytics that inform and support Africa’s decision makers.

Media are invited to cover the event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media contact: Emeka Anuforo Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: [email protected]