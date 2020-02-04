Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The workplace is changing rapidly. Thanks to mobile and remote working, employees can work wherever and whenever they want. So staying agile in your approach to information management is crucial. We're evolving our portfolio beyond pure print and scan technology to create adaptable “hubs” for digital transformation: meet the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range. Wherever you are in your digital transformation journey, our new devices can help you seamlessly integrate print and digital, enhancing productivity and freeing up valuable IT resource.

Transforming productivity

Modern business is dynamic, and you need the right technology to keep up. With the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range, digitising, archiving and retrieving documents has never been so easy. Streamlining document workflows throughout their lifecycle, our enhanced high-speed duplex scanning cuts out unnecessary admin by capturing information accurately, securely and in market-leading time. While those extra jobs like naming, saving, third party log ins and batch saving are now all automated. Say goodbye to slow workflows and hello to productivity!

“Our devices are no longer an isolated unit on the office floor, but an intelligent hub, fully integrated with your existing business infrastructures,” says Somesh Adukia Managing Director of CCNA. “Responding to market demands, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range is designed to boost modern workplace efficiency, whilst also securing business critical documents and information.”

Flexible cloud integration

New to cloud? Or solutions already in place? The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range is ready to support you, whatever your set-up. Thanks to closer integration between our software and hardware, it’s easier to access our cloud-delivered solutions for content and output management. uniFLOW Online Express now comes embedded, and ready to use in the device, scaling your requirements as and when needed: For example, you can upgrade to uniFLOW Online to benefit from more cloud connectors for advanced scanning and access additional security and reporting features.

Using a different software platform? We’ve got you covered. The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX is compatible with many third-party cloud platforms, including PaperCut, Kofax and now, Concur – so we can flex around you.

“We know that today’s workforce is mobile. So, we’ve created a series of devices which meet our customers’ needs for cloud-connectivity and efficient collaboration,” continues Somesh Adukia. “The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range is a champion for efficient collaboration across remote teams, allowing workers to access information and processes wherever they are.”

A digitisation partner

Our technology evolves as our customers do. The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range is the culmination of years of innovation, bringing together advancements in productivity, collaboration, cyber resilience, efficiency and reliability in one transformative series. It’s this ongoing investment in perfecting our technology which has led industry analyst Keypoint Intelligence to award us their BLI, 2020 Copier MFP Line of the Year for imageRUNNER ADVANCE (1).

“Businesses don’t just use paper anymore. That’s why our devices aren’t just printers. Whether you’re a bank or a retailer, an SME or an enterprise, our technology is scalable and designed to help you manage information in a digital world”, concludes Somesh Adukia.

Key Specs

1 pass ADF 270 ipm for duplex A4 (unrivalled speed on the market) New stain-resistant glass (only available from Canon) Ergonomic design of the ADF uniFLOW Online Express embedded as standard for cloud connectivity Output management software, UniFLOW Online, can now be deployed straight from the device, on subscription, for easier adoption and implementation Even quieter scanning operation, making the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX a leading solution for working office environments

(1) http://bit.ly/2GPKPW6

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media Enquiries: Canon Moyen-Orient Mai Youssef Email: [email protected]

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com