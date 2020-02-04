Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke with the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan on February 2, 2020. The two leaders underscored their shared desire to improve Sudan’s active participation in the region and international communities and their commitment to work towards a stronger, healthier U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship. Secretary Pompeo thanked General al-Burhan for his leadership in normalizing ties with Israel as a result of General al-Burhan’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda at the invitation of Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni.

Secretary Pompeo invited General al-Burhan to Washington, D.C. to meet with him later in the year.

