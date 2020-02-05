Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, sent a congratulatory message to H.E. Dr. Djacoba Liva Tehindrazanarivelo, for his recent appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Madagascar.

In the text of his letter, the Cuban Foreign Minister also reiterates Cuba's willingness to continue strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, which have been maintained continuously for several decades.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba.Media filesDownload logo