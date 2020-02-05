Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Embassy of France in Namibia is recruiting a Multi-skilled Administrative Officer / Assistant to the Head of Post

Position to be filled on 1 March 2020

The successful candidate will be offered a full-time vacation contract (under Namibian law).

The anticipated gross monthly salary is N$20,086. The working week is 38 hours.

Duties :

Assisting the Ambassador and his/her deputy (managing the schedule and calendar, making appointments, managing invitations, preparing and following up files, professional missions, events organized by the Embassy…) ; Switchboard; Active participation in all activities concerning the French community (organisation of events, creation and updating of lists, follow-up of registrations, elections, etc.). Miscellaneous administrative work relating to the management of the post (payment of invoices and budget follow-up, logistical follow-up, photocopies, filing, etc.). Communication (dissemination of messages addressed to the French community, …)

Your application (curriculum vitae and cover letter in French) must be sent before Friday 21 February 2020 deadline by email only to : [email protected]

