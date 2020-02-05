Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On February 3, 2020, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Marek Skolil, paid a visit to the Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Zubairu Dada. They discussed the further development of bilateral ties and a potential visit of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who was invited by his Czech counterpart to Prague.

