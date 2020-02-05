Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Upon his arrival, Tunisian President Kaïs Saied was received at Houari Boumediene International Airport by President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune Tebboune.

During the meeting, the two Heads of State will hold talks on ways and means of cooperation between the two brotherly countries and will address international and regional situations, particularly in Libya and occupied Palestine.

