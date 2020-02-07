Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (https://www.NBA.com/) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced the top 64 boys and girls from 34 countries and regions who will travel to Chicago for the sixth annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp, which will be held Friday, Feb. 14 – Sunday, Feb. 16 at Quest Multisport as part of NBA All-Star 2020.

2020 NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012), Davis Bertāns (Washington Wizards; Latvia), Tacko Fall (Boston Celtics; Senegal) and 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team member Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls; Finland; BWB Europe 2014; BWB Global 2015) will coach the top high school age campers from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Siakam, Bertāns, Fall and Markkanen will be joined by former WNBA players Ashley Battle, Michele Van Gorp and Ebony Hoffman, as well as select players participating in NBA All-Star 2020. Chicago Bulls assistant coach Karen Stack Umlauf, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Vin Baker, Josh Longstaff and Ben Sullivan, and Chicago Sky director of player development John Azzinaro will also serve as BWB Global coaches.

Among the record 30 former Basketball Without Borders campers on opening-night NBA rosters for the 2019-20 season (active and inactive) (https://on.nba.com/2OyjFr6), 14 participated in the BWB Global Camp, including 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team member Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns; Bahamas; BWB Global 2016), 2019 No. 3 overall draft pick RJ Barrett (New York Knicks; Canada; BWB Global 2017), 2019 No. 9 overall draft pick Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards; Japan; BWB Global 2016), 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder; Canada; BWB Global 2016) and 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets; Canada; BWB Global 2015).

Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches; Australia), Gersson Rosas (Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations; Colombia), Marin Sedlacek (Philadelphia 76ers international scout; Serbia) and Masai Ujiri (Toronto Raptors President; Nigeria) will be the camp directors. Windy City Bulls head athletic trainer Matt Comer will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer.

Players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities on and off the court, including movement efficiency, skill development stations, shooting and skills competitions, 5-on-5 games, and life skills seminars focusing on health, leadership and communication. The final day will feature a single-elimination tournament culminating with the boys and girls championship games.

The camp will feature 15 current prospects from NBA Academies, the league’s network of elite basketball training centers around the world for top male and female prospects from outside the U.S., and 12 prospects who participated in The NBA Academies Women’s Program (https://on.nba.com/2vQKqjN), a series of basketball development camps for top female prospects from outside the U.S at the league’s academies. Since October 2016, NBA Academies have been launched in Australia, China, Mexico, India and Senegal, and more than 20 NBA Academies prospects have committed to NCAA Division 1 schools.

The camp will be officiated by representatives from the NBA’s Referee Development Program, which provides rising professionals and former players with the skills necessary to pursue a career as a referee in the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League.

The campers will attend State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center. Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, will outfit the campers and coaches with Nike apparel and footwear.

BWB, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program, has reached more than 3,600 participants from 133 countries and territories since 2001, with 69 former campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents. The NBA and FIBA have staged 61 BWB camps in 38 cities across 30 countries on six continents. More than 310 current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players have joined more than 240 NBA team personnel from all 30 NBA teams to support BWB across the world.

Follow the camp using the hashtag #BWBGlobal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Find out more about NBA Academies at NBAacademy.nba.com and on Instagram (nbaacademy).

The following is a complete list of players participating in the sixth annual BWB Global Camp (rosters are subject to change):

GIRLS ROSTER:

Last Name

First Name

Country

Melbourne

Jade

Australia

Pollerd

Olivia

Australia

Besselink

Maggie

Canada

*Russell

Merissah

Canada

*Cortes Espitia

Naylee

Colombia

*Gonzalez Viveros

Daniela

Colombia

Rimdal

Alberte

Denmark

*Osama Hussein

Yara

Egypt

Asi

Anna Gret

Estonia

Aarnio

Janette

Finland

Gueye

Aminata

France

Kessler

Serena

France

*Deodhar

Siya

India

*Kaur

Harsimran

India

Hayashi

Maho

Japan

*Reyes

Abril

Mexico

Kailahi-Fulu

Jazzmyne

New Zealand

*Fredricks

Chizaram Victory

Nigeria

*Carvalho

Charlotte

Senegal

*Tal

Aminata

Senegal

Dembele Traore

Mama

Spain

Fraile Ruiz

Paula

Spain

*Kirschembaum

Camila

Uruguay

*Niski

Florencia

Uruguay

BOYS ROSTER:

Last Name

First Name

Country/Region

Nganga

Sadraque

Angola

Fernandez

Juan

Argentina

Bayles

Biwali

Australia

*Giddey

Joshua

Australia

*Jones

Blake

Australia

*Wigness

Tamuri

Australia

*Cruz de Oliveira Cassia

Augusto

Brazil

Bediako

Charles

Canada

*Mathurin

Bennedict

Canada

Primo

Josh

Canada

*Prosper

Olivier-Maxence

Canada

*Ngopot

Jerry

Central African Republic

Inyaco

Felipe

Chile

*Cui

Yongxi

China

*Qu

Honglin

China

Menalo

Leo

Croatia

Perasovic

Ivan

Croatia

Kuminga

Jonathan

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Montero

Jean

Dominican Republic

*Abdelaty Abdalatib

Mohab Yasser

Egypt

Begarin

Juhann

France

Diabate

Moussa

France

Tchikou

Alex

France

Hukporti

Ariel

Germany

Van Slooten

Luc

Germany

Cisse

Moussa

Guinea

*Sandhu

Amaan

India

Marciulionis

Augustas

Lithuania

Sanogo

Adama

Mali

*Roacho

Esteban

Mexico

Kraag

Yannick

Netherlands

Murray

Taine

New Zealand

*Ariyibi

Oluwatobi Samuel

Nigeria

Sotto

Kai

Philippines

Pinzon

Rafael

Puerto Rico

*Faye

Babacar

Senegal

Sow

Cheikh

Senegal

Sow

Pape Ablaye

Senegal

Todorovic

Stefan

Serbia

*Yeo

Junseok

South Korea

*NBA Academy Prospect

