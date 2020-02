Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Top Fry Nakuru are top seeds for the opening round of the 2020 KRU (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) Women's Festival which gets underway at the Kenyatta University on Sunday 9 February 2020.

The Wanyoress will play out of Pool A alongside Shamas Rugby Foundation and Kisumu Dolphins.

StanChart Impala Saracens are in Pool B where they will face Northern Suburbs and COMRAS while Homeboyz, Stanbic Mwamba and hosts Blad Babes make up Pool C.

Upon completion of pool play, all teams will be ranked based on their performance. The top four teams will advance to the Cup semifinals while the other five will face off in the 5th place and 7th place ranking matches.

Points Distribution 1st: 22 points 2nd: 19 points 3rd: 17 points 4th: 14 points 5th: 12 points 6th: 10 points 7th: 8 points 8th: 6 points 9th: 4 points

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media filesDownload logo