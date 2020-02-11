Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda is pleased to announce the annual competition for the Fulbright Foreign Student Program, the largest Fulbright program, designed primarily to strengthen African universities through higher degree training (Master’s degree). Although core Fulbright Exchanges are with universities, candidates who are affiliated with other educational, cultural, or professional institutions are eligible to apply. Find details here.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo