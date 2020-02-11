Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa Oil & Power (https://AfricaOilandPower.com/) is the only event group uniting the entire energy value chain, from oil exploration to renewables and focusing on the African continent; AOP 2020 flagship conference takes place on September 15-17 in Cape Town under the theme #InvestWithoutBoundaries; Key national conferences in 2020, held in partnership with government, include Senegal, Angola, Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan.

Africa is open for business in the energy sector in 2020. As the expanding natural gas and power sectors drive growth across the continent, Africa Oil & Power presents a series of events that target global and African investors and profile the leading projects and investment destinations in 2020.

With the 2019 ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area – which aims to make doing business on the continent easier and encourages African countries to trade with each other – intra-African trade could increase by as much as 52 percent by 2022. It is against this backdrop that Africa Oil & Power presents the 2020 theme for the pan-African AOP 2020 conference: #InvestWithoutBoundaries.

In addition to the flagship AOP 2020 conference in Cape Town, this year’s line-up of events includes Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Investment campaign, the second Angola Oil & Gas, the first-ever Senegal Oil & Power, and South Sudan’s fourth national energy conference.

“AOP’s 2020 series of events drive trade and investment in energy on the African continent. It’s a privilege to continue working with national partners in Equatorial Guinea, Angola, South Africa and South Sudan, and to forge a powerful partnership with Senegal for our first national conference in Dakar this year. AOP is the venue for African and international investors to connect with African energy projects and deals, whether in gas infrastructure or renewable energy technology, or any other part of the value chain,” said James Chester, Acting CEO of AOP.

Senegal Oil & Power 2020 Senegal has launched its first offshore licensing round, comprising 12 blocks in the MSGBC Basin, and reached a final investment decision on its first LNG project, Grand Tortue Ahmeyim. The inaugural Senegal Oil & Power 2020 event, taking place on May 27-28 in Dakar, will provide a platform to highlight these achievements and more in Senegal’s energy sector.

Equatorial Guinea Year of Investment Equatorial Guinea has put its new campaign, ‘Equatorial Guinea 2020 Year of Investment,’ in motion. The year-long energy investment initiative is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons and organized with the African Energy Chamber. Equatorial Guinea’s Gas Megahub project, together with eight investment-ready projects, are setting the course for strategic energy development on the continent in the coming decade. Kicking off the Year of Investment is the Africa Oil & Investment Forum, taking place on June 1, hosted in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Angola Oil & Gas 2020 The Angola Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition 2020 follows a highly successful inaugural event in June 2019 that brought more than 1,700 delegates and nearly 50 exhibitors together. Angola Oil & Gas 2020, hosted in Luanda from June 16-17, will be the focal point of an international investment drive aiming to bring new deals to the table as the government eyes the restructuring of Sonangol and downstream expansion, and holds a 2020 licensing round.

Africa Oil & Power 2020 AOP’s flagship event, Africa Oil & Power 2020, taking place in Cape Town from September 15-17, will, for the first time, host the Africa Renewables Forum, Africa LNG Forum and the Energy Finance Forum. This is the only conference to fully integrate the sectors of oil and gas with power and unites explorers, producers, financiers, service providers, power companies and governments from every corner of the continent.

South Sudan Oil & Power 2020 The fourth edition of South Sudan Oil & Power 2020 takes place in Juba on October 29-30 and will highlight the country’s commitment to building a stronger economy around a thriving energy sector with hydrocarbons and power as key drivers. This year’s theme is #InCountryValue and puts the development of local companies’ and individuals’ capacity at center stage.

To register as an attendee or find out more about AOP’s 2020 lineup of energy and investment focused events, visit https://AfricaOilandPower.com/. Email [email protected] to exhibit or sponsor.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil & Power Conference.Media filesDownload logo