Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Kenya women’s national sevens team, Lionesses, are among the twelve teams lined up to compete at the inaugural HSBC Sevens Challenger Series event for women, which will take place at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa on 28-29 March, 2020.

The Lionesses are alongside Argentina, Belgium, China, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Scotland and hosts South Africa.

The 12 teams will be drawn into three pools of four teams that will compete towards a grand final where the winner gains core team status on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021, replacing the bottom placed core team at the end of this season and providing a clear and consistent pathway for teams to progress to play against the world’s best.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media filesDownload logo