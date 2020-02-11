Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The UAE has strongly condemned an attack on a unit of the Algerian People's National Army in an assault that killed one soldier near the border with Mali.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's utter rejection of these criminal acts and all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its deep condolences and sympathy to the government and the brotherly people of Algeria, as well as the family of the victim.

