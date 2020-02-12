Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On 6 February 2020, H.E. Mr. Cherdkiat Atthakor, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Kenya, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Ababu Namwamba, Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, to bid farewell after completing his tour of duty. Both sides were encouraged by the increased multi-faceted cooperation, bilaterally and multilaterally. They also exchanged views on how to further deepen the existing cooperations, including trade, investment, development cooperation, cooperation in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Scheme and cooperation in the multilateral stage. The Ambassador also expressed his deep appreciation for the cooperation and continued support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya in fostering relations between the two countries in all dimensions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya.