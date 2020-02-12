Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On February 6, 2020, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic, H.E. Mr. Marek Skolil paid a visit to the Governor of Kwara State, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. They discussed possibilities of further strengthening of bilateral ties, especially in the field of agriculture.

