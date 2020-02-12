Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Roundtable highlights the need for strategic initiatives to sustain women in STEM; Advocates for more diversity in energy and technology sectors; Leadership insights on how females can position for the ‘future of work’ in STEM

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) studies are becoming increasingly important for the continuous development of innovative solutions to solve challenges in diverse sectors. GE (NYSE: GE) (www.GE.com) hosted a Women in STEM mentorship roundtable for female students from the Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny (INPHB). The session, which was held in Abidjan, was led by four leaders in energy with exemplary resumes and combined decades of wisdom. They included Kristin Carvell, Global Communications Leader, GE Gas Power; Kadidjatou Diallo, Managing Director, La Compagnie Ivoirienne de Production d’Electricité (CIPREL), Aphi Amoussou Nanan, Director of Generation, CI ENERGIES; and Bethel Nwaneri, Chief People Officer for GE Gas Power Sub Saharan Africa.

Participants discussed all things STEM, including, why they chose a career in STEM, the value they feel it brings to our communities, and advice they would give to young women seeking to enter the field. The roundtable also focused on highlighting the need for strategic initiatives to sustain women in STEM related careers; to advocate for more diversity in energy and technology sectors and how this era of accelerated technological progress characterized by new innovations creates a greater sense of urgency for companies to tap into the entire technical talent pool to realize sustainable, competitive advantage.

GE has been a committed partner in diversity, inclusion and skills development in Ivory Coast. In 2018, GE Power partnered with INPHB in Yamoussoukro to train engineering students. During a six-month period, selected Ivorian students participated in technical and English language proficiency internships at the GE Ghana office giving them exposure and training to ensure they can compete in the rapidly evolving global market. Most recently, GE commissioned an English language technology lab for the institution.

Speaking at the roundtable, Bethel Nwaneri, Chief People Officer for GE Gas Power Sub Saharan Africa said that the initiative was a continuation of the ongoing partnership between GE and Ivory Coast aimed at investing in technical skills and talent particularly for women. “Companies that seek to change the world, should reflect the world. Beyond skills and talent development, mentorship is also important in increasing the representation of women in engineering, manufacturing, IT and product management roles. This is not just the right thing to do; it’s a necessary strategy to inject urgency into recruiting more women for technical roles. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of leaders and cultivate lasting interest in STEM careers,” she added.

GE is a historical player and a pioneer in the power sector in Ivory Coast. The roundtable reflects GE’s commitment to build on the company’s strong presence in the region and continue to provide value for its customers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GE.

Media Contact: Anne Ezeh Gas Power Communications Director Sub-Saharan Africa +234 7031779857 [email protected]

About GE Gas Power: GE Gas Power is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are providing more advanced, cleaner and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world’s largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 200 million operating hours across GE’s installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that’s unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants.

For more information, please visit www.GE.com/power/gas and follow GE’s gas power businesses on Twitter (http://bit.ly/2uDozvW) and LinkedIn (http://bit.ly/38kehiY)

Media filesDownload logo