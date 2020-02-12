Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The SuperSport Rugby Challenge will deliver a combination of school, club and provincial rugby action at their rugby festivals in 2020, with two new venues also added to the already impressive variety of communities across the country reached by this popular tournament.

The tournament kicks off on the weekend of 25 April, with the first Rugby Festival scheduled for Sunday 26 April when SWD Eagles host the EP Elephants. The venue for this match, and the other festivals, will be confirmed in due course.

These two teams will play in the South Section alongside DHL Western Province, Boland Cavaliers, Toyota Free State XV, Cell C Sharks XV, Border and Zimbabwe Academy, who will again play out of their Cape Town base at False Bay Rugby Club in Constantia.

Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek will host three of the Welwitschias’ home matches as the Namibians will again play alongside defending champions Tafel Lager Griquas, Phakisa Pumas, Vodacom Blue Bulls, Down Touch Griffons, Xerox Golden Lions XV, Leopards and Valke in the North Section.

The latter will host the first festival in the North Section on Sunday, 3 May when they face the defending champions on the East Rand.

The remaining five Rugby Festivals will be played on consecutive Sundays until the semi-finals (13/14 June), with the final scheduled for the last weekend in June. All the Festivals will be televised by SuperSport and will include a school and club match with the SuperSport Rugby Challenge encounter.

The first weekend of action in the North Section will see the Phakisa Pumas take on the Valke, Tafel Lager Griquas hosting Down Touch Griffons, the Xerox Golden Lions XV will face Leopards and the Vodacom Blue Bulls XV will travel to Windhoek to face the Welwitschias.

In the South Section, the Toyota Free State XV will host Boland Cavaliers, the Cell C Sharks XV host Zimbabwe Academy and DHL Western Province will take on Border before the South Eastern Cape derby.

SuperSport Rugby Challenge Fixtures 2020 (home teams first, venues and kick-off times to be confirmed)

Round 1 (24-26 April)

North

Phakisa Pumas v Valke

Tafel Lager Griquas v Down Touch Griffons

Xerox Golden Lions XV v Leopards

Welwitschias v Vodacom Blue Bulls XV

South

DHL Western Province v Border

Cell C Sharks XV v Zimbabwe Academy

Toyota Free State XV v Boland Cavaliers

Festival: SWD vs EP Elephants

Round 2 (1-3 May)

North

Leopards v Down Touch Griffons

Vodacom Blue Bulls XV v Phakisa Pumas

Xerox Golden Lions XV vs Welwitschias

Festival: Valke v Tafel Lager Griquas

South

Cell C Sharks XV v Toyota Free State XV

EP Elephants v Boland Cavaliers

DHL Western Province v SWD

Zimbabwe Academy v Border

Round 3 (8-10 May)

North

Leopards v Phakisa Pumas

Tafel Lager Griquas v Welwitschias

Down Touch Griffons v Vodacom Blue Bulls XV

Valke v Xerox Golden Lions XV

South

Toyota Free State XV vs Eastern Province

Zimbabwe Academy v SWD

Border v Boland Cavaliers

Festival: DHL Western Province v Cell C Sharks XV

Round 4 (15-17 May)

North

Vodacom Blue Bulls XV v Tafel Lager Griquas

Phakisa Pumas v Xerox Golden Lions XV

Welwitschias v Down Touch Griffons

Valke v Leopards

South

Zimbabwe Academy v DHL Western Province

SWD v Toyota Free State XV

Boland Cavaliers v Cell C Sharks XV

Festival: EP Elephants v Border

Round 5 (22-24 May)

North

Tafel Lager Griquas v Phakisa Pumas

Leopards v Welwitschias

Down Touch Griffons v Valke

Festival: Xerox Golden Lions XV v Vodacom Blue Bulls

South

Toyota Free State XV v Zimbabwe Academy

EP Elephants v DHL Western Province

Boland Cavaliers v SWD

Border v Cell C Sharks XV

Round 6 (29-31 May)

North

Welwitschias v Phakisa Pumas

Down Touch Griffons v Xerox Golden Lions XV

Vodacom Blue Bulls XV v Valke

Tafel Lager Griquas v Leopards

South

Zimbabwe Academy v Boland Cavaliers

DHL Western Province v Toyota Free State XV

Cell C Sharks XV v EP Elephants

Festival: Border vs SWD

Round 7 (5-7 June)

North

Phakisa Pumas v Down Touch Griffons

Valke v Welwitschias

Xerox Golden Lions XV v Tafel Lager Griquas

Leopards v Vodacom Blue Bulls XV

South

EP Elephants v Zimbabwe Academy

SWD v Cell C Sharks XV

Border v Toyota Free State XV

Festival: Boland Cavaliers vs DHL Western Province

