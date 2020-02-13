Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Deputy Minister Emanuela Del Re attended an informal meeting today in Brussels with Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Ministers for Development Cooperation of the 27. The meeting was held in preparation for the 6th European Union – African Union Summit scheduled for next October. The aim is to relaunch and redefine bilateral relations and development cooperation activities with the African continent, with an emphasis on issues such as growth and employment, “green transition” and digital technologies.

In her speech, the Deputy Minister stressed the need for greater involvement of African leadership in decision-making processes for the consolidation of the economic partnership with the continent and the promotion of sustainable growth and employment. “We must support the green transition in Africa” – said Del Re – “aware of the opportunities and challenges for African economies and the need to accompany them in this process. The Deputy Minister also insisted on the role of African diasporas in Europe and the importance of involving them in development cooperation activities directed to the continent

