HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Thursday a copy of the credentials of HE Hajja Ishita Thomas as non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the State of Qatar .

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of her duties and assured her of providing all support to upgrade bilateral relations between the two friendly countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

