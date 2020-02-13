Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Senegal will launch key projects and encourage new momentum in 2020, representing the vision of H.E. President Macky Sall and the government to make energy a foundation for growth; Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilandPower.com) is organizing the nation’s official energy event, Senegal Oil & Power 2020, with the support of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy; The government and organizer invite global investors to Dakar on May 27-28 to meet with key players and explore new projects.

Senegal is offering oil and gas blocks to global explorers in its 2020 licensing round, open its first utility-scale wind farm and make progress on key oil and gas projects in 2020. The government and organizer Africa Oil & Power invite local, regional and international investors to the first annual Senegal Oil & Power event, to take place on 27-28 May 2020 at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center (CICAD) in Dakar.

Supported by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Senegal Oil & Power 2020 unites the energy sector at Senegal’s official oil, gas and power event. The conference is accompanied by the second edition of an investor guide titled Africa Energy Series: Senegal 2020 to be released later in the year.

“Senegal Oil & Power and the Africa Energy Series report are the national platform to promote Senegal’s voice in the international energy sector. These initiatives show how important energy is in the nation’s economic emergence,” said James Chester, Acting CEO of organizer Africa Oil & Power. “Senegal is no longer an exploration hotspot, it is at the center of a proven and prolific oil and gas province. There are few places in Africa that offer such a stable and secure investment environment, with long term government vision and support for a wide range of energy activities.”

Senegal Oil & Power is the sole event in Senegal with full government support that opens up national and regional opportunities across the entire value chain – not just in oil and gas. The 2020 program presents leaders and projects representing the full spectrum of energy activities, from oil and gas exploration to local goods and service provision, infrastructure, finance and power production and distribution.

The theme of the conference is “A New Wave of Investment”, reflecting the investment-led vision of H.E. President Macky Sall and Senegal’s agenda to develop the economy on a foundation of a diversified energy sector. Eight oil and gas discoveries have been made since 2014 and in 2022, first oil will be produced from the Sangomar oilfield and first gas from BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project. 2020 is due to be a big year in Senegal’s energy sector: The government will present oil and gas licenses in a global roadshow as part of the 2020 licensing round; Lekela Power’s PETN wind farm will provide 2 million people with power from next year; key progress will be made on the GTA project with McDermott completing fabrication of the subsea production system; and Halliburton will begin drilling and completion services at the close of 2020 for production at Sangomar, which received FID in January.

Senegal Oil & Power 2020 brings the spotlight to the next wave of investment decisions and projects in 2020 and beyond, including gas to power initiatives, and also looking at Senegal’s neighbors Mauritania, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea.

