H.E. Ambassador, Mr. Richard A. Opembe, paid a courtesy call to Director General for International Trade and Investments, Ms. María Paz Ramos Resa, on 13th February 2020 at the State Secretariat for Trade offices in Madrid. During the visit, cordial discussions ranged from the current state of bilateral trade and investment relations to emerging opportunities.

Present in the meeting were Ms. Myriam Pérez Nogueira, the Deputy Director for Mediterranean Countries, Africa and Middle East, Mr. David Maina Kamau, Second Counsellor and Mr. Kamau Githure, the Commercial and Technical Services Asst. in the Embassy.

