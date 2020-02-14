Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Saturday is derby day for coastal sides Mombasa and South Coast Pirates who face off at the Mombasa Sports Club.

The two sides come into this fixture having experienced differing outcomes during the course of the second tier KRU (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) Championship thus far, Mombasa finally lifting themselves out of the relegation zone with a 17-3 home result over USIU Martials last weekend while Pirates have placed themselves in a good position to make the playoffs and battle for qualification to next season’s Kenya Cup.

They also have the psychological edge over Mombasa whom they defeated 36-3 in the first leg on 9 November 2019 in Ukunda.

Third placed Mean Machine will play away to playoff chasing Northern Suburbs who currently sit seventh. The first leg tie between these two sides ended 36-3 in Machine’s favor and they will be keen to do the double against the Championship rookies.

Ninth placed Catholic Monks host runaway leaders Strathmore Leos in Karen. The Leos were 40-10 first leg winners and will be keen to register their 14th win on the trot.

Other clashes pit Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) pay away to Eldoret as the University of Eldoret Trojans take on Egerton Wasps in Njoro.

Bottom of the table Kisii will be at home to the USIU Martials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media filesDownload logo