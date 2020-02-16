Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (Ghana Rugby) (Ghana.Rugby) 2020 Women’s League ended on Saturday 15 February 2020 with semifinals and finals at the St. Thomas Aquinas School in Accra, Ghana. Conquerors Ladies won the 2020 Championship comfortably.

The Ghana Rugby Women’s Club Championship (GRWCC) started earlier this year with new talents discovered throughout the competition. According to Ghana Rugby’s Board Member and Women’s Representative, Ms Rafatu Inusah, the passion of these young women means that the future for Women in Rugby in Ghana is bright.

The semi-finals fixtures were played between Griffons Ladies vs Hurricanes Ladies, and Lions Ladies vs Conquerours SC Ladies.

The match between Griffons Ladies (32) and Hurricanes Ladies (5) ended with six tries and one conversion. In the second semi final Conquerours Ladies beat Lions Ladies by 15 points to 0.

The winner of the finals was Conquerors Ladies who beat Griffons Ladies 31 points to 0.

The Championship Table ended as follows:

1st position – Conquerours SC Ladies

2nd position – Griffons Ladies

3rd position – Hurricanes Ladies

4th Position – Lions RFC Ladies

The Ghana Rugby sevens Eagles managed to win the Challenge Trophy in 2019 in Tunisia in their first ever appearance in a Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens tournament. In 2020 the Ghana Rugby Sevens Women’s team will again do battle against eleven of Africa’s best.

According to Mr Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, the Ghana Rugby ladies has flown Ghana’s flag high in Tunisia in 2019 and he expects them to do even better in 2020.

“Our ladies impressed and surprised everybody, including the officials of Rugby Africa, in Tunisia and they showed that, with the right attitude and a passion for what you do, the sky can really be the limit,” Mensah said.

Mensah also said that Ghana Rugby will establish a women’s fifteens league in 2020 and that plans to include neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast and Nigeria are being considered.

“We have committed ourselves to regional rugby development with the WARS (West Africa Rugby Series) programme and depending on sponsorship availability this ideal will be pursued further in 2020,” Mensah said.

Ghana Rugby Women’s Club Championship Finals – Match Officials :

Women’s Representative – Ms Rafatu Inusah. Match Commissioner – Mr Steve Noi. Salisu Abdul Rahman – Assistant to the Match Commissioner. Lovemore Kuzerera – National Coach as observer and talent scout. Referee – Mr Jeffery Chiwanda Assistant Referees – Mr Clement Dennis Touch judge 1 – Mr Francis Donkor Touch judge 2 – Mr Kofi Montchon. Volunteer First Aider – Mr Lukman Yaya.

