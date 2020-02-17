Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon (Canon-CNA.com) announces image.canon, a free service for the seamless transfer of images and movies direct to devices and web services. From early April 2020, this revolution in connected imagery will also feature free cloud storage, automatically from Canon cameras [1]. From professionals to enthusiasts, and those who are just getting started, this cutting-edge connectivity solution will help photographers of every level capture, connect and share images with ease.

Connected images

Image.canon goes beyond storage, providing users with the simplest service for managing everything from their family photos to their professional workflow. The free service places users’ images and videos sent automatically or manually in their original quality from a Wi-Fi enabled Canon camera*, in a central hub for seamless onward delivery to devices and web services including Google Drive, Flickr, and YouTube. Adobe and Google compatability are planned to launch in June 2020.

Giving photographers the tools they need to keep up in a 5G and AI enabled world, Wi-Fi enabled Canon cameras released from 2020*, will allow users to enjoy automatic background transfer direct to image.canon when connected to the internet.

Free storage

For fail-safe image back-up that is completely card-free, photographers can simply connect their Canon camera and enjoy free cloud storage for all their media, including raw images and 4K movies, for 30 days**. Perfect for snap-happy photographers, this gives them ample time to download to devices and transfer to their favourite services. Social media sized copies of all images are created and stored in a personal library, while users can enjoy 10GB of long term storage for their most important images and movies.

Fuss-free file management

Simple and intuitive, convenience lies at the heart of image.canon. By installing the dedicated PC software downloader for image.canon, photographers can quickly download images from their Canon camera direct from this hub. This process will be automated for Wi-Fi enabled Canon cameras released from 2020*, for even simpler file management. Canon users can also easily sort images and enjoy hassle-free sharing direct to their favourite social media channels or email contacts.

Following its launch in early April, image.canon will make the automatic transfer of images to users’ accounts on services such as Google Drive possible. From June 2020, image.canon will expand both its partnership with Google to include original quality back-up with Google Photos via Google One, a membership plan for extended storage, and its partnership with Adobe Creative Cloud (membership plan). In addition to automatic transfer of images and the ability to edit images in their original quality on partnered services and applications, image.canon will make it easier for users to store and share their images.

image.canon promises a revolution in connected images and movies. Giving photographers the best start for their images, this free service will transform how they store, process and share photos, with exciting plans for regular upgrades to support their creativity.

For more information on image.canon, please visit: https://www.canon-europe.com/cameras/image-canon/

The CANON iMAGE GATEWAY Online Album Service will end operation from mid-March 2020, and image.canon will be a successor to the service from early April 2020. From the beginning of the data migration period until its completion, users will not be able to access any image files or albums already uploaded to the service

image.canon will replace CANON iMAGE GATEWAY in most existing cameras***, with image.canon compatibility being built into future Wi-Fi enabled cameras

Please be aware that customers will not have access to their Canon Image Gateway account and its data during the service transition period from mid-March 2020

During the service transition period, the web service image transmission function on our Wi-Fi enabled cameras will be disabled. After the launch of the new service, once users accept the new Terms of Use and reset the transmission function, it will be available again. Detailed information on how to reset the web service image transmission function in the upgraded service will be available from the image.canon service website.

[1] Not all Canon cameras support automatic background transfer. Other compatible Wi-Fi enabled Canon cameras offer easy manual transfer direct to image.canon. For a full list of compatible cameras, please visit http://image.canon (coming soon). Compatible cameras must be connected to the internet via Wi-Fi.

** After 30 days original images are deleted unless they have been moved into long term storage

*** LEGRIA camcorders and a limited number of legacy photo products are incompatible and will lose cloud service functionalities.

*Google Drive, Google Photos, Google One and YouTube are trademarks of Google LLC

*Adobe, Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and other countries

