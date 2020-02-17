Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, who is currently visiting the country.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Ethiopian Prime Minister during the meeting, which took place in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed various areas of cooperation between the two countries, and opportunities to strengthen ties further in a bid to best serve the interests of the two countries, and their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Ahmed expressed their satisfaction with the progress and development the two countries have witnessed via their mutual relations, underscoring their keenness to further consolidate said ties, and expand upon them further.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, along with a number of issues of mutual concern.

