Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Canon (Canon-CNA.com) announces the launch of the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10, the latest addition to its popular SELPHY range of compact photo printers and the Canon XS-20L square photo paper pack. Small enough to fit into a handbag or backpack, this portable and hand-held photo printer is the perfect accessory for arts & crafts enthusiasts or passionate Instagrammers, who enjoy printing rich, vibrant photos direct from a smartphone or tablet, by pairing with Canon’s free to download SELPHY Photo Layout app (iOS (https://apple.co/2uFRtvH)/Android (http://bit.ly/2vDNxf2)).

With its built-in battery and Wi-Fi connectivity, printing high quality square 68x68mm (2.7×2.7in) prints from the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 could not be easier. Simple to personalise and complete with a peel-and-stick back, the Canon XS-20L square format photo paper (sold separately) features a classic look with a bordered edge for adding hand-written captions, providing users a retro and nostalgic feel. Due to the protective film coating, prints are smudge-free, water, dirt and tear resistant.

Without the need for ink cartridges or a printer tray, the SELPHY SQUARE QX10 prints dry and high-quality photos in just 43 seconds and features dye sublimation technology that maintains a print’s high-quality finish and resists the effects of fading for up to 100 years.

Available in four distinct colours (Black, White, Pink and Green), users can select the colour that best suits their style. Scanning the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10’s QR code from a smart device will connect the printer to the SELPHY Photo Layout app, from which users can access their smartphone photo library and add creative touches. With stamps, filters, borders and bespoke layouts, the app helps personalise prints to make them truly unique.

The Canon XS-20L label set can be used to decorate everyday items such as scrapbooks, photo journals, phone cases or home decorations for preserving special moments, to adding visual references to shoe boxes or adorning the fridge with treasured memories.

With no leads, no cables and no fuss, the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 is designed to fit into any lifestyle with ease. With speedy USB charging, this battery-powered compact photo printer is the fun, wireless way to create beautifully crafted prints at a moment’s notice and enjoyed for years to come.

The Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 will be available at €149 and packs of 20 Canon XS-20L square format photo paper at €16 from Canon’s online store and official Canon retailers from March 2020.

For more information on the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 and the Canon XS-20L label set, please visit:

Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 – Key Features:

Rich, vibrant and archival quality images that will last for up to 100 years

Portable and battery powered, it’s small enough to fit inside a handbag or backpack

With Wi-Fi connectivity to a smartphone, use the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 anywhere

Connect to the SELPHY Photo Layout app 2.0 to enjoy adding creative touches to square prints

Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 prints up to 256 shades per primary colour, resulting in 16.7 million possible colours

What’s in the box

Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10

Ink cassette

Sample sticker paper

User Manual Kit

USB Micro B connector to USB Type-A connector

The Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 requires an iOS/Android device with the SELPHY Photo Layout app 2.0 to use

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media Contact: Canon Middle-East Mai Youssef Email: [email protected]

About Canon North and Central Africa (CCNA): Canon North and Central Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division of Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The creation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon's business in Africa, while consolidating Canon's presence and exposure in the countries of the region.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to continually reach out to its customers and respond to all the demands of the African market, which is constantly evolving. Canon has been present on the African continent for more than 15 years, through its numerous distributors and partners who together have managed to build a solid distribution and customer base throughout the region.

CCNA provides high-end, state-of-the-art technology products that meet the demands of the rapidly changing African market. With more than 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing operations in no less than 44 different countries on the African continent.

Canon's corporate philosophy is “Kyosei – to live and work together for the common good”.

For more information please check the website www.Canon-CNA.com