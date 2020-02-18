Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Director of Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research at the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/), Dr Hanan Morsy, has been named one of Egypt’s 50 most influential women.

Dr Hala El Said, Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, gave the award on 5 February in a ceremony organized under auspices of the Egyptian Prime Minister.

“I am honored to be named among the most influential women in Egypt. This award validates the crucial role of women in contributing to the Egyptian economy and the continent as a whole,” said Dr Morsy.

Dr Morsy has brought a wealth of international experience to the African Development Bank. She has outstanding track record of top-quality policy analysis and research, a wealth of cross-country experience and high-level policy dialogue and partnership. She has published extensively on wide range of economic and development issues and led a number of major flagship publications.

Most recently, Dr Morsy led the production of the Bank’s flagship African Economic Outlook 2020, which focused on preparing Africa’s workforce for the future and provided evidence-based recommendations on enhancing skills and education, mobilizing additional resources to address education financing gap, and enhancing efficiency of spending.

As a renowned macroeconomics and public policy expert, she has established herself as a thought leader whose commentary has been published in high-profile platforms such as the Financial Times, Project Syndicate, and Forbes.

“Empowering women is critical for unleashing Africa’s full economic potential. We are very proud of Dr Morsy and delighted to see her recognized among the most influential women in Egypt. She has been a solid addition to the African Development Bank, bringing much creativity, rigor and dynamism to the work of the Bank,” said Charles Boamah, Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank.

Dr Morsy is currently a Visiting Scholar at the Kennedy School at Harvard University. Her previous professional experience includes stints at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London, where she was Lead Economist for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Region. She also worked at the International Monetary Fund between 2003 and 2012 in various capacities across different departments, including, Fiscal Affairs, Middle East and Central Asia, European, and Monetary and Capital Markets as well as Advisor to the Executive Director.

At the African Development Bank, she spearheaded research on debt and gender issues. Her work has highlighted the complexities that define Africa’s core economic challenges, such as youth unemployment and women’s lack of access to finance.

Dr Morsy said she hoped other women would be inspired to make their voices heard when it comes to Africa’s economic progress. “I look forward to contributing to the body of knowledge that unravels the issues confronting the everyday lives of Africans – women and young people in particular. My goal is to offer solutions that will help the continent realize its enormous potential, and I encourage others to do the same,” said Dr Morsy.

The 50 most influential women award is organized by the Amwal Al Ghad magazine, under the auspices of the Egyptian Prime Minister. This year’s ceremony was attended by cabinet ministers and other high-ranking officials. The magazine also recognizes the top 100 companies in Egypt.

