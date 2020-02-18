Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Hesham bin Mohammed Al Jowder, met today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, the Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the League of Arab States, Ambassador Alaa Rushdie.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hesham bin Mohammed Al Jowder reviewed the close historical relations between Bahrain and brotherly Egypt. He also stressed the importance of continuing cooperation and joint coordination between the two brotherly countries in light of the convergence of views on issues facing the Arab nation, noting the Kingdom’s keenness to promote and develop the mechanisms of joint Arab action and support the crucial issues facing the Arab nation. For his part, Ambassador Alaa Rushdie hailed the depth of brotherly relations between Bahrain and Egypt and its strength at all levels. He also reviewed ways to develop bilateral relations to meet the aspirations the two friendly countries and people, noting the importance of joint coordination between the two countries on various Arab and regional issues. The two sides discussed the most prominent developments in the Arab scene, the importance of joint coordination in topics and issues discussed by LAS, the importance of an Arab consensus on the decisions taken by the League in light of the current challenges facing the Arab nation, especially in countering terrorism and regional interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, In addition to discussing the special preparations for the Arab summit to be held next month.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain – Cairo, Egypt.