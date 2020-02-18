Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon Inc. (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) today announces the development of the EOS R5, a full frame mirrorless camera built on the revolutionary EOS R System. Developed with customer feedback and market needs in mind, the EOS R5 features unrivalled high-speed, high-resolution, 8K video and unparalleled image stabilisation – allowing photographers and filmmakers to push creative boundaries harder and capture action better than ever before.

Fast and first-class image capture

Reaffirming Canon’s commitment to its EOS R System and providing photographers and filmmakers with innovative products, the EOS R5 offers a step-change in performance, with an incredible 12fps using the mechanical shutter and the electronic shutter offering 20fps. The camera’s combination of speed and resolution will set new standards, to make mirrorless an ideal choice for everyone from wedding to wildlife photographers.

Canon’s outstanding optical image stabilisation technology and superior electronic communication between lens and camera shines with this latest addition to the EOS R family. The EOS R5 takes the cutting-edge technology developed for the range to the next level, by including a newly Canon-developed, in-camera image stabilisation system – which works in combination with the lens stabilisation system, making sure that whatever the situation stills and video content captured is shake-free.

Futureproofing video content

The EOS R5 is the ideal camera for those looking to set their video and stills content apart from the rest. Making the capturing of cinematic-quality 8K video available in a wider range of scenarios, the EOS R5 is the answer to the growing demand for high-resolution, high-quality moving image across all genres. Offering four times the resolution of the current industry standard of 4K, the camera enables creators to shoot wide in 8K and, when needed, crop for a 4K output.

Amine Djouahra, Sales & Marketing Director, Canon Central & North Africa, said: “We’re confident that the EOS R5 will shake up the global mirrorless market and we’re excited to see the content photographers and filmmakers will be able to capture with this outstanding new device in their hands.

“This camera highlights our commitment to mirrorless and the need to futureproof photography and filmmaking. We launched the innovative EOS R System in September 2018 with an array of RF lenses and the EOS R, soon followed by more RF lenses, the EOS RP and EOS Ra. The EOS R5 will become the new flagship Canon mirrorless camera, delivering exceptional image quality and video capture.”

Swift on-the-go communication abilities

With content delivery just as important as image and video capture, the EOS R5 will support automatic transfer of image files from the device to the image.canon cloud platform. This automatic image transfer makes it easy for users to view their content on other devices instantly when on-the-go. What’s more, the EOS R5 also features dual card slots for convenience.

Today, Canon also announces the launch of the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM – the latest lens to join Canon’s RF line-up for the EOS R System. Canon is developing a total of nine RF lenses scheduled for release in 2020, including the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM and compatible Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x.

