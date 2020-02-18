Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Secretary Pompeo reiterated the United States’ support for Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reforms and discussed opportunities for increased partnership. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed the importance of organizing free and fair elections later this year. Secretary Pompeo thanked Prime Minister Abiy for his leadership in the Horn of Africa and for Ethiopia’s peacekeeping deployments to Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.