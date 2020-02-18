Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

FlySafair will continue to provide the Springboks and SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/) with safe and comfortable flights in and around South Africa after it was announced on Tuesday that their sponsorship as domestic airline partner has been renewed for another four years.

As official sponsor to SA Rugby and the Springboks, FlySafair will have the responsibility of providing South Africa’s Rugby World Cup champions with all local flights in South Africa.

The sponsorship has been extremely successful for both FlySafair and the Springboks and will mean that the top ranked rugby team in the world will be flying on South Africa’s most punctual airline for another four years.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “It is no exaggeration to say that without this partnership with FlySafair, SA Rugby’s world-class performance both on and off the field would not be possible.

“This reality has positively impacted the organisation, the Springboks and their support team, and possibly most importantly, it has revived our national spirit and brought South Africa to a place of great hope. That’s priceless.”

To celebrate the Springboks’ victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final in Japan, FlySafair updated one of its Boeing aircraft’s branding to green and gold and used it to transport the Boks across South Africa where the Webb Ellis Cup was displayed for millions of passionate South Africans.

“We are excited to continue this journey for another four years with SA Rugby and the Springboks who continue to inspire and unite South Africa through great rugby,” said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

