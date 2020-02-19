Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Netherlands launched the Prospects Partnership in Sudan today, in partnership with the United Nation’s Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Refugee agency (UNHCR), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank.

In a context of refugee and forced displacement situations being increasingly long-term, the six partners pledge to work together building on each other’s strengths and to look for sustainable solutions to support comprehensive programmes for forcibly displaced people and the communities that host them. Self-reliance and empowerment are at the heart of the Prospects-approach.

The Partnership is a four-year, multi-country initiative aimed to help refugees and forcibly displaced individuals with sustainable solutions to support better integration and inclusion. Supporting host communities and strengthening social cohesion are also critical parts of the approach. Prospects hopes to transform the way governments and other stakeholders respond to forced displacement crises by promoting an environment for socio-economic inclusion, improving access to education and protection for vulnerable people and children on the move, and strengthening the resilience of host communities.

Speaking at the launch of the Prospects Partnership today Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag said, “Sudan has a young population, so education is especially important. If you need to give them prospects with a capital P, you will need to invest in the private and public sector in creating new kinds of jobs to help Sudan.”

In Sudan, partners have agreed to work jointly in East Darfur and West Kordofan States that host approximately 100,000 and 50,000 South Sudanese refugees respectively as well as internally displaced people and have traditionally received limited support. Consultations with them showed that the lack of livelihoods is a primary concern. They have also expressed their concern about school-drop out and exclusion. Initial activities are taking place under the partnership since 2019 – such as improvement of opportunities for education and life skills trainings.

