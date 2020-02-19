Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The UK’s Minister for Africa James Duddridge said:

I’m appalled by the killing of civilians, including children, on Friday 14 February in Ngarbruh in the North-West Region of Cameroon. My thoughts and deep condolences are with the families and friends of those killed. There must be an urgent and transparent investigation into what happened, and those responsible must held accountable.

The UK continues to support all credible peacebuilding initiatives and remains ready to work with the Government of Cameroon and international partners to bring peace to the North-West and South-West (Anglophone) regions.

