The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid sends message of felicitations to Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia, on the joyous occasion of their National Day.

Minister’s message reads as follows: “It is my pleasure to extend warm felicitations and well wishes to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of The Gambia on the occasion of your National Day. I sincerely hope that the friendly relations existing between our two countries will continue to grow in the years ahead. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration”

