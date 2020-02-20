Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Brazilian government strongly condemns the attack that killed at least 24 people and wounded 18 on a Protestant church in the northern Burkina Faso village of Pansi, during a Sunday church service on February 16.

Brazil expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and its wishes of a quick recovery to those wounded. Brazil also expresses its solidarity with the people and government of Burkina Faso and reiterates its repudiation of any form of terrorism, regardless of its motivation.

