Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The official said: “We've held negotiations with Egyptian partners and have come to terms on a good contract – roughly $1 million – on supplying and setting up an enterprise in Egypt to train specialists and make drones.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.