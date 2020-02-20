Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The U.S. Embassy condemns the killings of civilians in Ngarbuh , Northwest Region, and offers condolences to the victims’ families. We call on the government to authorize an independent investigation, ensure safety of witnesses, and bring the perpetrators to justice. The violence must stop.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Cameroon.