The Ambassador received representatives of Zambian companies, during a cocktail, party to present them the Africa-France Summit to be held in Bordeaux from 04 to 06 June 2020, on the theme of sustainable cities.

Representatives of French companies were also invited.

M.Thomas Curelli of the Johannesburg Business-France Public Agency presented the planned development of the “City of Solutions”, which will be visited by the Heads of State and Government of African countries, as well as the interest for Zambian companies to be present at this unprecedented exhibition.

