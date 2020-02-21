Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On February 14, 2020, the American Center at the Embassy of the United States of America in Burkina Faso welcomed three new Nouveaux Horizons (NH) ambassadors to its Public diplomacy family. Nouveaux Horizons translates books by American authors into French, markets them in French-speaking Africa, and distributes them to American embassies who use them in support of their programs. These books cover various subjects such as leadership, management, media, democracy, science, education, and American civilization. A large youth catalog is also available. NH ambassadors are young African men and women living on the continent, passionate about books, and involved in their communities. Acting as volunteers, they enjoy books as a way to access and share knowledge and skills. The U.S. Embassy presented certificates and a set of NH books to the following new ambassadors: Chantal NARE, Djamilatou OUELOGO and Koffi Mickael YAMEOGO. They will work with the team of the American Embassy as ambassadors of the brand Nouveaux Horizons but also as ambassadors of reading while supporting various community activities.

