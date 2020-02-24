Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Four energetic evenings of live music performances on three stages in the historical Ngome Kongwe (Old Fort) in Zanzibar, have been completed. Featuring a wide selection of performances by artist from different parts of the African continent, the 17th edition of the Sauti za Busara festival has yet again showed the world how musical expressions can unite people.

2020 also marks 10 years of Norwegian support to the organization behind the festival, Busara Promotions. The Norwegian Ambassador to Tanzania, H.E. Ms Elisabeth Jacobsen, attended the festival for the second time. At the press conference before the festival, she emphasized that Sauti za Busara is an important platform for freedom of expression and promotion of cultural diversity, whilst nourishing expertise, quality and professionalism in Tanzanian’s cultural sector. Moreover, through her speech the Ambassador accentuated that this year’s festival theme was of very high importance:

“…Sauti za Busara is of importance for the women in music. Every year you are making sure that women lead bands are given a platform. You are also facilitating fruitful discussions among women music sector professionals, and you use the power of the festival to speak out about important issues. In 2020 you are saying, “Paza Sauti! Kataa Unyanyasaji” (Speak Out! Say NO to Sexual Harassment). We are very proud of you for putting such an important theme on the agenda. The SDGs put gender equality at the heart of the international agenda, and Norway is a pioneer for gender equality. Discrimination and harassment prevents girls and women from practicing their cultural rights, freedom of expression, and it hampers economic development. Busara Promotions, we speak out together with you!….”

